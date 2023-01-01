Museo del Pueblo Salasaca

If you're interested in indigenous culture, a look around this museum is well worth your time. However the exhibits, spread over five floors, require some explanation; recommended guided tours are offered in Spanish. The museum is opposite the artisan market on the Ambato to Baños road.

Handmade life-size human figures and recreations of traditional dwellings are arranged to depict the unique cultural traditions of the people of Salasaca, including their musical instruments, festivities, spiritual beliefs, ceremonies and clothing.