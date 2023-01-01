Volcán Chimborazo and Volcán Carihuairazo are both within the Reserva de Producción de Fauna Chimborazo. It is called a ‘fauna-production reserve’ because it is home to hundreds of vicuña (a wild relative of the llama). Once hunted to extinction, they were donated by Chile and Bolivia in the 1980s. Now prospering, it’s easy to spot their elegant silhouettes in the mist on the bus ride between Guaranda and Riobamba, and you’ll see them poking around if you explore the park.

If that ain't enough, there are llamas and alpacas, too.