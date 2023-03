This 200-year-old house was the countryside retreat of writer Juan Montalvo, the ‘Cervantes of America.’ There’s a tiny but well-put-together museum dedicated to the author – his house was really small – and the pretty terraced gardens are worth a peek.

The quinta is roughly 3km southwest of Parque Cevallos, on the other side of the river. Taxis from downtown cost about $2.

There is a larger museum in Montalvo's former townhouse.