The Thursday morning market in Saquisilí is one of the best in the central highlands. It’s a mostly authentic and fascinating place to observe the array of material goods that are part of everyday life in the area.

The market is made up of eight plazas, which are like a bustling outdoor department store with mostly indigenous shoppers; there’s a department for cuy (guinea pig), angarillas (donkey saddles), sastrería (tailoring services), ollas (pots) and hundreds, perhaps thousands, of other items.