They say there’s lost Inca treasure buried somewhere in the remote and inaccessible wilderness of the 2197-sq-km Parque Nacional Llanganates. The park encompasses broad swaths of páramo, cloud forest, tropical forest and 4000m peaks, and is home to tapir, puma, jaguar, capybara and more. You can hire a guide for about $30 a day in the small village of Píllaro, 20km northeast of Ambato. December to February is the best time to visit.