Perched on a hilltop behind Baños, just beyond the village of Runtún, this grassy viewpoint is a photographer's dream. As well as a pretty tree house, there are several swings where you can whoosh over the precipice, making for fabulous shots. On a clear day you can see Volcán Tungurahua. Buses leave at 5.45am, 11am, 1pm, 2.15pm and 4pm from the corner of Pastaza and Rocafuerte ($1, 1 hour).

It takes about three hours to hike here from Baños (ask for a map at the tourist office).