Crafts Market

Central Highlands

LoginSave

Next to the church on the Ambato–Baños road, behind a statue of a local man donning a black poncho, this market has some great local artisan goods, including Salasaca's famous wool ponchos and hand-woven rugs and tapestries. The busiest day is Sunday, but at least a few stalls open daily.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Reserva de Producción de Fauna Chimborazo

    Reserva de Producción de Fauna Chimborazo

    23.78 MILES

    Volcán Chimborazo and Volcán Carihuairazo are both within the Reserva de Producción de Fauna Chimborazo. It is called a ‘fauna-production reserve’ because…

  • Quinta de Juan León Mera

    Quinta de Juan León Mera

    7.09 MILES

    Several famous ambateños (people from Ambato) had quintas that survived the earthquake. They were once considered countryside homes, but today they are…

  • Museo de Arte Religioso

    Museo de Arte Religioso

    24.53 MILES

    Inside the beautifully restored 18th-century convent, Riobamba’s top museum houses one of the country’s finest collections of 17th- and 18th-century…

  • Pailón del Diablo

    Pailón del Diablo

    20.27 MILES

    The Devil's Cauldron is a must-stop. There are two terrific trails from Río Verde that take you here. The first is accessed from below the soccer field,…

  • Museo Provincial Casa del Portal

    Museo Provincial Casa del Portal

    6.42 MILES

    This majestic home was built in 1900 and now houses Ambato's best museum. There are tons of interesting historic photos on the 1st floor. Head up to the…

  • Casa y Mausoleo de Montalvo

    Casa y Mausoleo de Montalvo

    6.49 MILES

    On the northwest side of Parque Juan Montalvo is this museum in Montalvo’s pied-à-terre; the grand mausoleum in which the writer is interred is on the…

  • Casa del Arbol

    Casa del Arbol

    12.39 MILES

    Perched on a hilltop behind Baños, just beyond the village of Runtún, this grassy viewpoint is a photographer's dream. As well as a pretty tree house,…

  • Fería Artesanal

    Fería Artesanal

    24.59 MILES

    The Saturday market transforms Riobamba into a hive of commercial activity, when thousands of people from surrounding villages come to barter, buy and…

View more attractions

Nearby Central Highlands attractions

1. Museo del Pueblo Salasaca

0.03 MILES

If you're interested in indigenous culture, a look around this museum is well worth your time. However the exhibits, spread over five floors, require some…

2. Museo Provincial Casa del Portal

6.42 MILES

This majestic home was built in 1900 and now houses Ambato's best museum. There are tons of interesting historic photos on the 1st floor. Head up to the…

3. Museo de Ciencias Naturales

6.46 MILES

Although a bit dusty, this natural history museum in the Colegio Bolívar houses Ecuador’s most thorough collection of stuffed birds, mammals and reptiles…

5. Cathedral

6.48 MILES

Ambato once had an old cathedral, but it was destroyed along with the rest of the city by the 1947 earthquake. Many people consider the replacement temple…

6. Casa y Mausoleo de Montalvo

6.49 MILES

On the northwest side of Parque Juan Montalvo is this museum in Montalvo’s pied-à-terre; the grand mausoleum in which the writer is interred is on the…

8. Quinta de Juan Montalvo

6.74 MILES

This 200-year-old house was the countryside retreat of writer Juan Montalvo, the ‘Cervantes of America.’ There’s a tiny but well-put-together museum…