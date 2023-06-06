Shop
Baños is a mixed bag. The setting is amazing: you can see waterfalls, hike through lush forests, rest your bones in steaming thermal springs, hike down impossibly steep gorges, bike or boat all the way to the Amazon Basin, and marvel at the occasional eruption of nearby Volcán Tungurahua. The town itself is somewhat overwhelmed with garish tour operators, cut-price spas and budget accommodations, but the jigsaw-puzzle-like sidewalks in red, yellow, and blue are wide enough to stroll on, and the cathedrals, spotlit in different colors, look pretty from the plazas at night.
Baños
Perched on a hilltop behind Baños, just beyond the village of Runtún, this grassy viewpoint is a photographer's dream. As well as a pretty tree house,…
Adjoining the church, this museum in the priest's former living quarters contains several oil paintings by Father Enrique Mideros as well as his…
Basílica de Nuestra Señora de Agua Santa
This Basilica is dedicated to the Virgin of the Holy Water, who is credited with several local miracles. Inside there are several artworks by Father…
