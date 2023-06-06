Baños

500px Photo ID: 134493859 - We rented go-carts and chased waterfalls for 18 miles. Banos to Rio Verde, Ecuador.

Krishna Radha / 500px

Overview

Baños is a mixed bag. The setting is amazing: you can see waterfalls, hike through lush forests, rest your bones in steaming thermal springs, hike down impossibly steep gorges, bike or boat all the way to the Amazon Basin, and marvel at the occasional eruption of nearby Volcán Tungurahua. The town itself is somewhat overwhelmed with garish tour operators, cut-price spas and budget accommodations, but the jigsaw-puzzle-like sidewalks in red, yellow, and blue are wide enough to stroll on, and the cathedrals, spotlit in different colors, look pretty from the plazas at night.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Casa del Arbol

    Casa del Arbol

    Baños

    Perched on a hilltop behind Baños, just beyond the village of Runtún, this grassy viewpoint is a photographer's dream. As well as a pretty tree house,…

  • Museo Fray Enrique Mideros

    Museo Fray Enrique Mideros

    Baños

    Adjoining the church, this museum in the priest's former living quarters contains several oil paintings by Father Enrique Mideros as well as his…

Articles

Latest stories from Baños

Wildlife & Nature

Discover Ecuador's sustainable ecotourism experiences

Apr 9, 2019 • 6 min read

