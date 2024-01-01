Latacunga’s large markets are quite utilitarian, but that’s what makes them interesting. The food stalls on the second floor of the Mercado Cerrado (indoor market) are a great place to to sample local specialties such as chugchucaras (a fried pork dish; $1.25 to $2). Stalls spill out into the plazas around the intersection of Echeverría and Amazonas.