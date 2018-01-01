Welcome to Lago Agrio
4-Day Cuyabeno Amazon Rainforest
Day 1. Arrival to Cuyabeno Wildlife Reserve (lunch, dinner):Reception in Lago Agrio between 8:30am and 9am. Transfer to Cuyabeno River.Box lunch en route. Visitors have to register in the Reserve’s office and pay the entrance fee. Your naturalist guide will give information about the Reserve, important recommendations and other tips to begin the two hours navigation through Cuyabeno River to the Big Lagoon where the Lodge is located. Along the river you will find several species in its natural habitat as monkeys, toucans, parrots, insect and the exuberant Amazonian vegetation. Arrival and check in. Night walk in the primary forest to observe amphibians and reptiles for about one hour. Return to the lodge for a welcome cocktail and dinner to conclude until your accommodation in double rooms.Day 2. Explore the Reserve and visit to the local natives (breakfast, lunch, dinner)Depart after breakfast to the Siona Indian Community of Puerto Bolivar, the largest ethnic group on the Reserve. Learn their customs, traditions, and way of life. Be part of the elaborate Casabe, local dish made of yucca (carbohydrates principal feed of the community). The trip takes two hours navigation downstream to get there. Admire the existing fauna along the Rio Cuyabeno such as: birds, monkeys, snakes, pink dolphins, tortoises and many others. A visit to the Shaman, is also included. Full day excursion with lunch in the community. Return to the lodge before night navigation watching Caymans. Dinner to conclude until your accommodation in double rooms.Day 3.- Hike in the Jungle (breakfast, lunch, dinner)Breakfast. Trek in the primary rain forest for approximately three to five hours. Explore the beautiful and complex tropical ecosystem. Find the great species of plants, trees, and animal life. Lunch back at the lodge. Afternoon navigation is to the big lagoon, enjoying the lake, time to fish piranhas, swimming, and awaiting a very special sunset. Dinner to conclude until your accommodation in double rooms.Day 4.- Early bird watching and return to Lago Agrio (breakfast )Your bird watching excursion is optional prior to breakfast. Transfer to Lago Agrio for your return flight.
4-Day Trip: Cuyabeno Amazon Experience
Day 1: There are two direct ways of traveling from Quito to Lago Agrio: by plane or bus. If you travel by plane, you will arrive in Lago Agrio at 9:30am. If you travel by bus, you must leave Quito a day in advance in order to reach Lago Agrio in time for the tour. Traveling by bus is 8 hours. Our adventure begins at 10am and we will travel by bus/truck to Tierras Orientales (2-hour approx). Begin our canoe journey down the Aguarico and continue along the Cuyabeno black water river to our lodge (3-hour approx.). After dinner our bilingual naturalist guide gives a captivating lecture.Day 2:The day begins early in the morning with a canoe excursion. The brisk morning hours are the best time to see the rain forest activity. After breakfast, trek in primary rain forest with our naturalist and native guides who will explain about the practical and medicinal uses of the plants. After lunch go out with either paddling or motorized canoes to enjoy the beautiful landscapes and find species of monkeys and dolphins. Venture in the forest to find species of insects, and with a bit of luck, species of snakes or frogs.Day 3: Start the day early for a whole day of exploring. We navigate downstream to observe the enchanting salt lick (exposed clay bank) where colorful parrots and parakeets feed on the clay to draw the toxins from their bodies. Return to the lodge for breakfast, then trek into pristine primary rain forest. Our native guide shares his wealth of knowledge, showing us the medicinal and practical uses of the rain forest's flora and fauna that their ancestors have taught throughout generations. We also learn how all life in the tropical rain forest co-exists in a fragile balance. Then we return for lunch. In the afternoon, we navigate along the Cuyabeno River where we have a good chance of seeing the freshwater pink and grey river dolphins (Inia geoffrensis and Sotalia fluviatilis) in the spectacular scenery. We also try our luck at piranha fishing. We visit the Kichwa Birdwatching Tower where above the canopy, we see a breathtaking view of the surrounding rain forest and observe a variety of species including toucans, parrots, monkeys and many more. After dinner, we venture out on a night excursion to search for caimans (alligator family) and nocturnal birds.Day 4: After breakfast we navigate along Cuyabeno Rivers towards to the Kichwa Indian Community where our naturalist guide explains the culture and traditions of the native people, from the past to the present. Then we travel by canoe down the Cuyabeno River and back along the Aguarico River to Pto. Gregorio, from where our bus/truck will take us to Lago Agrio (arrival at 4:00pm approx.). Take the departure flight/bus back to Quito for the end of the journey.
4 Days Cuyabeno Dolphin Lodge
DAY 1. QUITO – LAGO AGRIO – CUYABENO: Flight (9:15 am) or bus (trip the night before the tour - 8 hours) to Lago Agrio. The guide will meet you at 09:30 am in the Hotel DMARIO, in Lago Agrio. Then you will have a private land transportation from Lago Agrio to El Puente. Canoe trip down the Cuyabeno River to our lodge. Lunch. Visit the Laguna Grande to swim and enjoy the sunset. Dinner. Exciting night walk. DAY 2. HIKING DAY: Breakfast. : Morning: three-hour hike in the primary forest to learn about flora and fauna, especially to know about medicinal plants, frogs, insects, birds, etc. Lunch at the camp. Relax, in the afternoon paddle in a traditional canoe on the Lagoons or rivers to explore und enjoy the uniqueness of nature. Where you can swim and enjoy the sunset. If conditions permit, you may be able to see pink dolphins. Return to lodge. Dinner. DAY 3. COMUNITY DAY: Breakfast. Visit the Community Siona Tarabeaya where you can see the preparation of the traditional bread Casabe and the naturalist guide will explain about the culture and traditions of native people. Lunch. Visit the Shaman, who will explain about the ceremonies in the jungle. Return to camp. Dinner. Night canoe expedition in search of caimans. DAY 4. CUYABENO – LAGO AGRIO – QUITO: Early morning bird watching. Breakfast. Navigating the Cuyabeno River back to El Puente. Box Lunch. Transfer to Lago Agrio (airport or bus station). Return to Quito by bus or plane (17:00pm).
5 Day Cuyabeno Amazon Experience
DAY 1 (D): CANOE TRIP - NIGHT HIKEOn your first day, you will arrive at the Lago Agrio airport, where your pick up will be waiting for you. They will bring you to the lodge by a canoe trip down the Cuyabeno River. During this trip you can already spot some wildlife. After dinner you can prepare yourself for an adventurous night hike in the Jungle.DAY 2 (B,L,D): JUNGLE HIKE - BIRDWATCHING - SUNSETIf you only stay 3 days in the jungle, you can choose between a three hour hike in the forest to learn about all the flora and fauna, including lessons about how to use the plants in case of survival. In the afternoon you can go bird watching and see a sunset at Laguna Grande. Also you can go swimming and caiman searching.If you choose for the other option, you are going to meet the Siona indigenous community. Here you can interact with them and learn about their traditions. You are going to make local manioc bread with them. Then you are going to visit a Shaman to learn about his secrets and ancestral knowledges of shamanism. This is for sure going to be an experience full day.Day 3 (B,L,D): INDIGENOUS COMMUNITYIf this is your last day, you are going to go birdwatching from a 25 meters high tower before breakfast. Then there will be a transfer down the Cuyabeno river to bring you back to the airport. Otherwise, you are going to visit the indigenous community on this day.Day 4 (B,L,D): CANOE TRIP - SUNSETIn the morning on the fourth day of this five day trip you are going to paddle in a traditional dugout canoe through small canals, while searching for wildlife and enjoy the serenity of the jungle. In the afternoon, you are going to watch the sunset at Laguna Grande with another opportunity for swimming and caiman searching.Day 5 (B): BIRDWATCHINGOn the last day you are going to go birdwatching. After breakfast you have a journey up the Cuyabeno river to the airport at Lago Agrio. Here you have your flight or bus back to your destination.
Cuyabeno 4 Day Jungle Tour
1.-Quito - Lago Agrio - El Puente. Bus ride (one day before –8 hour ride) to Lago Agrio. Drive from Lago Agrio to El Puente. Afternoon: canoe trip down the Cuyabeno River to our camp site. Night: dinner and exciting night walk. 2.- Cuyabeno river. Three hour hike in the primary forest to learn about flora and fauna, including lessons in the use of plants for survival. Late afternoon: Relax, go to Caimancocha and Patococha for birdwatching, sunset at Laguna Grande with a chance for some refreshing swimming and caiman (alligator) searching. 3.-Cuyabeno River. Morning: An hour and a half boat rides down the river to a Siona indigenous community to interact and learn about their traditions and customs by making some local food. After a visit to a shaman to learn about his secrets about the ancestral knowledge of shamanism. At night we enjoy watching hundreds of different insects coming to special lamps connected to solar system to attract them. 4.- El Puente-Lago Agrio-Quito. Early morning: Bird watching from a 25 meters high tower. Morning: journey up Cuyabeno River to El Puente. Drive to Lago Agrio (arrive in Lago Agrio in the afternoon). Flight or bus ride back to Quito.\Transport:Private: $20 (one way)Public: $12.50 (one way)*We recommend private transportation because it will take you directly to the meetingpoint and it also has to departure points that are in la mariscal and are also in thecolonial district, saving you both time and money :)
4-Day Cuyabeno Tour Tapir Lodge from Nueva Loja
Day 1: (D)Our services start at Lago Agrio's Airport. Once in Lago you’ll be picked up by your private guide and transportation and we'll drive about 2.5-hour across beautiful landscapes to “El Puente” (The Bridge), which is the entrance to the Cuyabeno Reserve. On “El Puente” we'll enjoy our box lunches and then we'll continue our trip via motorized canoe and have the possibility to admire some of the wide variety of flora and fauna the Cuyabeno Reserve has to offer. After close to 2.5-hour of navigating, we'll arrive around dusk to the beautiful Tapir Lodge between 5 and 6pm.Day 2: (B-D) After breakfast we'll navigate upstream to “Laguna Grande” (Big Lake) enjoying a slow ride in order to observe the surrounding Flora and Fauna. Once we get there, we'll appreciate this one of a kind Igapo or inundated forest, which is quite unique, with macrolobium trees abundant in numbers. Once we complete our Igapo excursion, we'll travel to "Terra Firme" and begin a 3.5-hour trek trough the primary rain forest. We'll admire a variety of ancient trees, long Lianas and Giant Palms and we also hope to see and hear many species of birds such as Woodpeckers, Tanagers, Macaws, and Toucans; and with luck we'll come across two or three species of Monkeys. Lunch at the lodge. In the afternoon, we take the canoe to a new area of “Laguna Grande” and that's when you have the possibility to swim in the Laguna Grande and enjoy an unforgettable sunset. Once nighttime joins us, with the aid of our flashlights we'll look for animals such as caimans or snakes on the shores of the lake and river. Dinner at Tapir Lodge.Day 3: (B-D)Depending on the weather conditions, we may have an early start and head out on a bird watching excursion. Boasting with a bird list of more than 500 species, the Cuyabeno Reserve is a privileged location for birding and a delight for seasoned as well as beginner birdwatchers. We'll return for breakfast and after that, we'll travel about 2-hour downstream today. We'll stop at a small settlement where we will meet the local Shaman. This humble man carries within him more than 50 years of wisdom and knowledge regarding the rain forest and the use of medicinal plants and he will share with us some of the many experiences he has had with the rain forest and process of healing people. We will continue our tour heading to Puerto Bolivar, where we will meet a local Siona family and take part in the preparation of Cassava Bread, made of Yuca. Dinner at Tapir Lodge.Day 4: (B)After breakfast we depart, generally between 10 and 11am, and make our way back to the bridge where our private transportation will be waiting for us. Drive back to Lago Agrio. Arrive to airport.