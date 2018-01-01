4-Day Cuyabeno Tour Tapir Lodge from Nueva Loja

Day 1: (D)Our services start at Lago Agrio's Airport. Once in Lago you’ll be picked up by your private guide and transportation and we'll drive about 2.5-hour across beautiful landscapes to “El Puente” (The Bridge), which is the entrance to the Cuyabeno Reserve. On “El Puente” we'll enjoy our box lunches and then we'll continue our trip via motorized canoe and have the possibility to admire some of the wide variety of flora and fauna the Cuyabeno Reserve has to offer. After close to 2.5-hour of navigating, we'll arrive around dusk to the beautiful Tapir Lodge between 5 and 6pm.Day 2: (B-D) After breakfast we'll navigate upstream to “Laguna Grande” (Big Lake) enjoying a slow ride in order to observe the surrounding Flora and Fauna. Once we get there, we'll appreciate this one of a kind Igapo or inundated forest, which is quite unique, with macrolobium trees abundant in numbers. Once we complete our Igapo excursion, we'll travel to "Terra Firme" and begin a 3.5-hour trek trough the primary rain forest. We'll admire a variety of ancient trees, long Lianas and Giant Palms and we also hope to see and hear many species of birds such as Woodpeckers, Tanagers, Macaws, and Toucans; and with luck we'll come across two or three species of Monkeys. Lunch at the lodge. In the afternoon, we take the canoe to a new area of “Laguna Grande” and that's when you have the possibility to swim in the Laguna Grande and enjoy an unforgettable sunset. Once nighttime joins us, with the aid of our flashlights we'll look for animals such as caimans or snakes on the shores of the lake and river. Dinner at Tapir Lodge.Day 3: (B-D)Depending on the weather conditions, we may have an early start and head out on a bird watching excursion. Boasting with a bird list of more than 500 species, the Cuyabeno Reserve is a privileged location for birding and a delight for seasoned as well as beginner birdwatchers. We'll return for breakfast and after that, we'll travel about 2-hour downstream today. We'll stop at a small settlement where we will meet the local Shaman. This humble man carries within him more than 50 years of wisdom and knowledge regarding the rain forest and the use of medicinal plants and he will share with us some of the many experiences he has had with the rain forest and process of healing people. We will continue our tour heading to Puerto Bolivar, where we will meet a local Siona family and take part in the preparation of Cassava Bread, made of Yuca. Dinner at Tapir Lodge.Day 4: (B)After breakfast we depart, generally between 10 and 11am, and make our way back to the bridge where our private transportation will be waiting for us. Drive back to Lago Agrio. Arrive to airport.