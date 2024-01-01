This plaza, along Avenida 9 de Octubre, is the largest in Guayaquil and marks the midway point between the Río Guayas and the Estero Salado. It is four square city blocks of manicured gardens, benches and monuments, the most important of which is the central Liberty Column surrounded by the founding fathers of the country.
Parque del Centenario
Guayaquil
