A block south of Parque Bolívar, you’ll find this museum and, on the opposite side of the building, the municipal library. The archaeology room on the ground floor has mainly Inca and pre-Inca ceramics, and several figurines from the oldest culture in Ecuador, the Valdivia (c 3200 BC). Also on the ground floor is a colonial room with mainly religious paintings and a few period household items. Upstairs there’s a jumble of modern art and ethnography rooms.