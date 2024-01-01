La Rotonda

Guayaquil

Around halfway along the malecón you’ll soon come to one of Guayaquil’s more impressive monuments, particularly when illuminated at night. Flanked by small fountains, it depicts the historic but enigmatic meeting between Bolívar and San Martín that took place here in 1822.

