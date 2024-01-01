Around halfway along the malecón you’ll soon come to one of Guayaquil’s more impressive monuments, particularly when illuminated at night. Flanked by small fountains, it depicts the historic but enigmatic meeting between Bolívar and San Martín that took place here in 1822.
La Rotonda
Guayaquil
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Museo Antropológico y de Arte Contemporáneo
0.61 MILES
Marking the end of the riverfront is the modern MAAC, a museum of anthropology and archaeology that hosts a superb permanent collection of pre-Colombian…
23.35 MILES
Learn how cocoa is produced at this pleasant, rustic 10-hectare farm, run by the friendly and welcoming Lara family. Day trips include a tour of the farm,…
0.03 MILES
One of the most extensive urban-renewal projects in South America, Malecón 2000 is made up of monuments, playgrounds, sculptures, gardens and river views…
0.82 MILES
One of Guayaquil's most iconic sights is this hillside enclave, which is dotted with brightly painted homes, cafes, bars and souvenir shops. Follow the…
6.52 MILES
One of Guayaquil's most charming and upscale settings for a bite or a drink is Plaza Lagos, a handsomely designed complex of restaurants, designer…
3.69 MILES
Colonial history meets the animal kingdom at this large site across the Puente Rafael Mendoza Aviles Bridge, east of Río Daule. The park is divided into…
Reserva Ecológica Manglares Churute
23.51 MILES
This 50,000 hectare national reserve protects an area of mangroves that serve as an important and unique habitat for many species. Visitors can hire a…
0.64 MILES
This historic street, named after the well-known guayaquileño poet (1832–1907), begins at the northern end of the malecón, to the right of the stairs that…
Nearby Guayaquil attractions
0.03 MILES
One of the most extensive urban-renewal projects in South America, Malecón 2000 is made up of monuments, playgrounds, sculptures, gardens and river views…
0.17 MILES
Like many of Guayaquil’s colonial buildings, the original wooden church built in 1787 was destroyed by fire. The current incarnation dates from 1938 and…
3. Palacio de Gobierno/ Universidad de las Artes
0.18 MILES
Near the malecón, this building houses key political and administrative offices in Guayaquil. The original wooden structure was destroyed in the great…
0.18 MILES
This church, originally built in the early 18th century, burned down in the devastating fire of 1896, which destroyed huge swaths of the city. It was…
0.18 MILES
A point of reference on the malecón, this club dates back to 1928, and has a permanent meeting spot here.
0.19 MILES
This monument commemorates Antonio José de Sucre, the 19th-century general who played a pivotal role in helping Ecuador gain its independence from Spain.
0.21 MILES
Nahim Isaias, located in the Plaza de Administración building, exhibits more than 2000 pictorial and sculptural works, paintings and artifacts from the…
0.22 MILES
Across the street from the malecón is the ornate, gray Palacio Municipal building, home to the Municipal Council and the mayor's office. The elaborate…