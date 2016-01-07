Day Trip to Hacienda La Danesa with Lunch

A certified professional driver will pick you up at 8:45am at your desired location. You will arrive at Hacienda La Danesa at around 10:00am. The host will greet you and give you a warm welcome to the farm and tell you about La Danesa's history. You will have free time to check out the gardens, have a drink and take photographs. You will be taking photos of this beautiful historic property. 10:30am Cacao Plantation Tour and Artisan Chocolate Making: You will walk through a Teak avenue for 10 minutes until you get to the cacao plantation where you will learn the history and process of the cacao in Ecuador. You could also get here on "fat tires" bikes. 11:30am Hacienda La Danesa's Products Tasting: The farm produces jams, 100% raw honey, chocolate, dulce de leche and others delicious products. 12:00pm Three-course Lunch: La Danesa offers a truly unique gastronomic experience inspired in a Farm-to-Table ethos. It grows and produces most of the ingredients at the farm, while buying the rest from the neighboring communities. Although you will not be choosing out of a menu, the chef will offer your three options for the main course for you to choose that morning. Vegan/vegetarian option will be available. 1:30pm Coffee and Tea in the Garden/Milking: La Danesa produces around 1,200 liters of milk every day and had won for 20 years in a row the best dairy cattle in Ecuador. One of the cows will come to the garden and share some of her milk. If you want a Café ai Lait you will have to take the espresso straight to the cow's udder. 2:00pm Tubing in the River/Bikes/Relaxing: At this time you may choose to float down the river, go biking with a local guide or relax in our hammocks sipping on your favorite wine with relaxing music. There are three rivers inside the property that offer the perfect place for fun and relaxing water activities. Guests can float down on tubes with a local guide and embrace the beauty of the surrounding peaceful environment watching fish, birds, iguanas and if you are lucky enough maybe even deer, snakes and sloths. Guests can take our fat-tire bicycles and ride around the farm to explore the beautiful area at anytime during their stay. 3:30pm Guayaquil City Tour (Optional): Our guests may decide to go for a 1 hour scenic City Tour at no additional price. 5:00pm Drop off at your Hotel