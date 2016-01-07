Welcome to Guayaquil
The picturesque barrio of Las Peñas, which perches over the river, anchors the city both geographically and historically, while the principal downtown thoroughfare Avenida 9 de Octubre funnels office workers, residents and shoppers into one hybrid stream. Amid revitalized squares, parks and massive urban-renewal projects, the city has a growing theater, film and arts scene and lively bars, fueled in part by several large universities.
Note that all flights to the Galápagos Islands either stop at or originate in Guayaquil, so the city is the next best place after Quito to set up a trip.
Guayaquil activities
Private Tour: Guayaquil Sightseeing with Optional Historical Park
After meeting your informative guide at your hotel in the morning, begin your private city tour of Guayaquil with a stop Simon Bolivar Park. Learn about historical landmarks from your guide as you stroll though the main streets and avenues of the city. See the statues of Simon Bolivar and Saint Martin in La Rotonda.Then, head over to Guayaquil’s oldest neighborhood, known for its charming restaurants, art galleries and craft shops, and climb the staircase up Cerro Santa Ana (Santa Ana Hill) for a majestic view of the city from more than 1,000 feet (300 meters). Next, board your vehicle for a detour to the southern end of Malecón 2000, a 1-mile (2.5-km) stretch of boardwalk overlooking the Guayas River (Rio Guayas) and surrounded by sculptures, ponds and playgrounds.After your tour, your guide will drop you off at your hotel in Guayaquil.
Guayaquil Arrival Transfer
When you land at the José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport, your experienced and friendly driver will meet you at the arrivals gate and drive you to your hotel in Guayaquil. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transportation needs will be covered by this airport transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transportation and enjoy a hassle-free way to start your vacation! When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Guayaquil accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Guayaquil Departure Transfer
When your vacation in Guayaquil is over, you'll be picked up from your hotel and driven by comfortable shared vehicle to the José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport in time for your flight. Whether you’re traveling individually, as a couple or in a group, your ground transportation needs can all be covered by this airport transportation service. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Guayaquil accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed with 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver -- it's that easy!
Devil's Nose Train and Ingapirca Ruins Day Trip from Cuenca
Experience two of the most interesting destinations in our country. After hotel pick up you will travel to Alausi, a little town considered a national heritage. In this charming town you will take the train known as "The Devil’s Nose". In its day it was considered one of the greatest feats of engineering that the world had seen. This railway was built in 1899 with the intent of linking the coastal city of Guayaquil with the highlands capital of Quito. This amazing ride traverses and descends an almost perpendicular mountain face by using switchbacks. Many lives were lost in the construction of this extraordinary railway. Our trip continues on the Pan-American Highway to Ingapirca, which is the major Inca archeological site in Ecuador. You will have the chance to appreciate one of the most important Inca structures, an elliptical platform known as the “Sun’s Temple”. Courtyards, terraces and various other ruins are found here as well. After a full day of touring you will return to your accommodations in Cuenca.
Day Trip to Hacienda La Danesa with Lunch
A certified professional driver will pick you up at 8:45am at your desired location. You will arrive at Hacienda La Danesa at around 10:00am. The host will greet you and give you a warm welcome to the farm and tell you about La Danesa's history. You will have free time to check out the gardens, have a drink and take photographs. You will be taking photos of this beautiful historic property. 10:30am Cacao Plantation Tour and Artisan Chocolate Making: You will walk through a Teak avenue for 10 minutes until you get to the cacao plantation where you will learn the history and process of the cacao in Ecuador. You could also get here on "fat tires" bikes. 11:30am Hacienda La Danesa's Products Tasting: The farm produces jams, 100% raw honey, chocolate, dulce de leche and others delicious products. 12:00pm Three-course Lunch: La Danesa offers a truly unique gastronomic experience inspired in a Farm-to-Table ethos. It grows and produces most of the ingredients at the farm, while buying the rest from the neighboring communities. Although you will not be choosing out of a menu, the chef will offer your three options for the main course for you to choose that morning. Vegan/vegetarian option will be available. 1:30pm Coffee and Tea in the Garden/Milking: La Danesa produces around 1,200 liters of milk every day and had won for 20 years in a row the best dairy cattle in Ecuador. One of the cows will come to the garden and share some of her milk. If you want a Café ai Lait you will have to take the espresso straight to the cow's udder. 2:00pm Tubing in the River/Bikes/Relaxing: At this time you may choose to float down the river, go biking with a local guide or relax in our hammocks sipping on your favorite wine with relaxing music. There are three rivers inside the property that offer the perfect place for fun and relaxing water activities. Guests can float down on tubes with a local guide and embrace the beauty of the surrounding peaceful environment watching fish, birds, iguanas and if you are lucky enough maybe even deer, snakes and sloths. Guests can take our fat-tire bicycles and ride around the farm to explore the beautiful area at anytime during their stay. 3:30pm Guayaquil City Tour (Optional): Our guests may decide to go for a 1 hour scenic City Tour at no additional price. 5:00pm Drop off at your Hotel
Day Trip to Puerto Lopez and Isla de la Plata
Departing from Guayaquil at 5:30am with a hotel pickup, we will embark on the adventure of knowing the Isle of Silver, also known as the mini Galapagos place whose scenic beauty and similarity to the archipelago of Colon makes it ideal for ecotourism. Located 50 km from coast resort of Puerto Lopez on it will cross one of the two tourist trails to choose (tip machete or tip staircase) each of about 3km extension with a walking time of 3-hour. During the same find exotic migratory birds like boobies blue - footed, red - footed boobies, Nazca Alcatraz, pelicans, frigate birds, and albatrosses.This beautiful island also allows us to perform the activity or snorkeling snorkeling with the opportunity to observe coral reefs among a vast biodiversity of marine species such as goldfish, angelfish, sea turtles, manta rays, dolphins and sea lions Whale watching is between June to September. Please note: Transportation is performed in yachts up to 16 people, they are equipped with two engines out of gunwales. Bathrooms, communication systems, life jackets and naturalist guides Machalilla National Park.