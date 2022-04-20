This large, modern museum, built with the tobacco wealth of the León Jimenez family, is a world-class institution with an impressive collection of…
Santiago
One of the oldest settlements in Spain’s New World empire, Santiago is the country’s second-largest city, spilling over its original border, the Río Yaque del Norte. This sprawling place churns out rum and cigars, feeding off the large-scale tobacco and sugarcane plantations that dominate the valley. The Cordillera Central to the west and Cordillera Septentrional to the north hem in the city, which is divided by the Duarte Hwy.
Overlooked by most travelers, Santiago is a good place to contemplate ordinary Dominican life. Typical of poor barrios countrywide, Santiago’s are a maze of haphazardly constructed homes with corrugated-iron roofs. Meanwhile, just east of downtown is Cerros de Gurabo, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the DR, where roads are lined with mansions concealed behind high walls. But all strata of society cheer for the hometown baseball team and come together around the Monument, the city’s raucous nightlife center.
- CCentro León
This large, modern museum, built with the tobacco wealth of the León Jimenez family, is a world-class institution with an impressive collection of…
- MMonumento a los Héroes de la Restauración de la República
On a hill at the eastern end of the downtown area, this monument is Santiago’s most recognizable sight, featuring a large bronze Angel de La Paz statue at…
- LLa Aurora Parque Industrial
This is the oldest and most prestigious cigar factory in the country, with a brand-new showroom and personable tour guides. Exhibits in the showroom…
- CCatedral de Santiago Apóstol
Santiago’s cathedral, opposite the southern side of Parque Duarte, was built between 1868 and 1895 and is a combination of Gothic and neoclassical styles…
- CCasa del Arte
This small gallery displays Dominican painting, photography and sculpture. Some nights of the week a film club meets to screen art-house and Hollywood…
- CCentro de la Cultura de Santiago
Though not much to look at from the outside, the Centro de la Cultura de Santiago, a half-block from Parque Duarte, offers a regular program of musical…
- FFortaleza San Luis
Built in the late 17th century, the Fortaleza San Luis operated as a military stronghold until the 1970s, when it was converted into a prison. Renovated…
- PPalacio Consistorial
On the western side of Parque Duarte is the former town hall and a small museum devoted to the city’s colorful history. If you’re here during Carnival,…
- LLa Flor Dominicana
A cigar factory in Tamboril that offers free tours to anybody who shows up. It's off Calle Real Tamboril.
See
