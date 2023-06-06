Setúbal

Common dolphins in Atlantic Ocean

Overview

The thriving port town of Setúbal (shtoo-bahl) makes a terrific base for exploring the region’s natural assets. Top of the must-do list is a cruise to the marshy wetlands of the Sado estuary, the splashy playground of bottlenose dolphins, flocks of white storks (spring and summer), and wintering flamingos that make the water fizz like pink champagne. You can hike or bike along the dramatic, pine-brushed coastline of Parque Natural da Arrábida, or simply soak up rays on nearby sandy beaches.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Convento de Jesus

    Convento de Jesus

    Setúbal

    Setúbal’s man-made wonder is this sand-coloured stunner, the first known example of Manueline architecture, adorned with gargoyles and twirling turrets…

  • Moinho de Maré da Mouriscas

    Moinho de Maré da Mouriscas

    Setúbal

    This former tide mill built in 1601, which also houses a gallery and cafe, is a worthwhile nature-tourism interpretive centre amid prime birdwatching…

  • Casa da Cultura

    Casa da Cultura

    Setúbal

    This newish art space has a packed cultural calendar. Wander through changing exhibitions on the main floor, or stop in for an evening concert of jazz…

  • Museu do Trabalho Michel Giacometti

    Museu do Trabalho Michel Giacometti

    Setúbal

    How does the sardine get in the tin and 1001 other fishy mysteries are solved at this quirky, rarely visited museum, set in a former sardine-canning…

  • Reserva Natural do Estuário do Sado

    Reserva Natural do Estuário do Sado

    Setúbal

    This natural reserve protects the Sado Estuary, a biologically rich area of wetlands extending east and south of Setúbal. With more than 250 avian species…

  • Castelo de São Filipe

    Castelo de São Filipe

    Setúbal

    Worth the 500m schlep uphill to the west, the castle was built by Filipe I in 1590 to fend off an English attack on the invincible Armada. Converted into…

  • Praça do Bocage

    Praça do Bocage

    Setúbal

    All streets in the pedestrianised old town seem to lead to this mosaic-cobbled square, presided over by the arcaded bright-purple town hall. It’s a sunny…

  • Museu de Arqueologia e Etnografia

    Museu de Arqueologia e Etnografia

    Setúbal

    This small, rambling museum showcases prehistoric, proto-historic and Roman collections as well as traditional artefacts of fishing, gathering and salt…

