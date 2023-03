This newish art space has a packed cultural calendar. Wander through changing exhibitions on the main floor, or stop in for an evening concert of jazz trios, classical quartets and world music. The cinema upstairs has a mix of European art-house fare, children's animated films and documentaries.

Prices are reasonable: exhibitions are free; films and concerts range from free to €7. Stop in the Cafe das Artes for a drink and to see what's on.