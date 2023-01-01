Convento de Jesus

Setúbal’s man-made wonder is this sand-coloured stunner, the first known example of Manueline architecture, adorned with gargoyles and twirling turrets. Around the altar, 18th-century blue-and-white geometric azulejos contrast strikingly with the curling arches of the roof. Constructed in 1490, the church was designed by Diogo de Boitaca, better known for his later work on Belém’s fantastical Mosteiro dos Jerónimos.

At time of research it was closed for extensive renovations and was due to re-open in 2019.