This former tide mill built in 1601, which also houses a gallery and cafe, is a worthwhile nature-tourism interpretive centre amid prime birdwatching territory at Reserva Natural do Estuário do Sado. Visitors can take two interpretive walks (610m and 870m) and it's a great place to relax in general. To get here without a car, catch bus 780 to the village of Faralhão, from where it is a 15-minute or so walk from the last stop.