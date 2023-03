Worth the 500m schlep uphill to the west, the castle was built by Filipe I in 1590 to fend off an English attack on the invincible Armada. Converted into a pousada in the 1960s, its hulking ramparts afford precipitous views, and its chapel is festooned in blue-and-white 18th-century azulejos. It reopened in 2017 after stabilisation renovations.