How does the sardine get in the tin and 1001 other fishy mysteries are solved at this quirky, rarely visited museum, set in a former sardine-canning factory. There’s also an entire 1920s grocery store, transported from Lisbon wholesale.

English signage has been added, as well as poignant exhibitions on female factory workers, and young workers killed by the GNR (National Republican Guard, or police) while protesting workers' rights.