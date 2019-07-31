Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
For most visitors to the Philippines, Panay is the island they land on in order to get to the famous White Beach on Boracay. But what does Panay have to offer? Think of it as distinct provinces, as the locals do. In the northwest, Aklan Province (which includes Boracay) is best known for hosting the amazing Ati-Atihan Festival in its capital, Kalibo. Northeast, Capiz Province, has long been known for the fishponds dotting its capital, Roxas, and for the seafood on nearby Baybay Beach. Antique, on the west coast, is the least developed province, making exploration doubly interesting; ecotourism is taking hold among its lovely mountains and crystal-clear rivers. Iloilo Province, to the east, has the most sophisticated city on Panay, and also the nearby island of Guimaras, with aquamarine waters and mango farms. All this can be stitched together by circumnavigating Panay on its excellent road network.
Boracay
With its glorious, powdered-sugar sand, White Beach is the centre of the action in Boracay and the only sight most visitors ever see. Beach locations are…
Malumpati Spring & Bugang River
Panay
One of the most striking natural features in western Visayas, the astonishing Malumpati Spring and Bugang River emerges from nowhere in the midst of the…
Panay
Navalas has the only heritage church on the island – quaint Spanish-era Navales Church (1880) is made of coral blocks blackened by the years. The much…
Boracay
Looming high above the east coast, this viewpoint has stunning views across the island, though the steps up were designed for giants. The lush cross…
Panay
Occupying a hilltop location about 1.5km from the bus terminal is this enormous nearly 132ft-tall statue of Jesus. Originally the hands were supposed to…
Panay
This series of seven scenic cascades at the end of the TEA Park road can be ascended one by one, offering some fine swimming holes (the third tier is…
Panay
This mangrove park with bamboo walkway is 3½km northwest of the city centre (P25 by tricycle). It offers two-hour tours on bamboo rafts pulled by…
Panay
About 3km north of downtown Roxas is this 7km grey-sand beach lined with eateries and picnic shelters. It varies greatly in width depending on the…
Get to the heart of Panay with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Philippines $25.99