Overview

Wild, mountainous and remote, Chin State (ခ်င္းျပည္နယ္) is Myanmar's poorest and least-developed state. Scrunched up against the borders with Bangladesh and India, Chin is sparsely populated and lacking in infrastructure. But it makes up for that with densely forested hills and mountains that soar above 10,000ft and that are separated by vast valleys through which rivers rage. Home to traditional villages inhabited by the friendly Chin people, a Tibeto-Burman group that has largely adopted Christianity, this is the perfect place to take the road less travelled.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The top of Mat Ma Taung, Mount Victoria mountain.

    Mt Victoria

    Chin State

    The highest peak in Chin State – 10,016ft – and the third-highest in Myanmar, stunning Mt Victoria is one of the principal attractions of southern Chin…

  • The heart shaped lake of Rih Dil at Rikhawdar, Myanmar.

    Rih Lake

    Chin State

    This small, heart-shaped lake has huge spiritual significance for the Mizo people, who inhabit both sides of the nearby Myanmar–India border. Rih Lake…

  • Main road in Siang Sawn Village

    Siang Sawn

    Chin State

    This rather strange, impeccably tidy village is an oddity in that it follows its own religion despite its proximity to heavily Christian Tiddim. In fact,…

  • Kennedy Peak

    Kennedy Peak

    Chin State

    Kennedy Peak stands 8868ft high, making it Chin State's second-highest mountain. The site of a battle between the British and Japanese in WWII, the peak…

  • Hakha Baptist Church

    Hakha Baptist Church

    Chin State

    With its fine stone steeple and red roof, this is the most distinctive and historic of Hakha's many churches. Funded by American missionaries, it dates…

  • Yanpaymanpay Paya

    Yanpaymanpay Paya

    Chin State

    This temple with a golden zedi (stupa) and a sitting, white-faced Buddha surrounded by five disciples looms over Falam from almost the highest point above…

  • Former District Commissioner's House

    Former District Commissioner's House

    Chin State

    Back when the Chin Hills were part of British Burma, they were administered from this red-brick house, the former home of the district commissioner. The…

