Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Wild, mountainous and remote, Chin State (ခ်င္းျပည္နယ္) is Myanmar's poorest and least-developed state. Scrunched up against the borders with Bangladesh and India, Chin is sparsely populated and lacking in infrastructure. But it makes up for that with densely forested hills and mountains that soar above 10,000ft and that are separated by vast valleys through which rivers rage. Home to traditional villages inhabited by the friendly Chin people, a Tibeto-Burman group that has largely adopted Christianity, this is the perfect place to take the road less travelled.
Chin State
The highest peak in Chin State – 10,016ft – and the third-highest in Myanmar, stunning Mt Victoria is one of the principal attractions of southern Chin…
Chin State
This small, heart-shaped lake has huge spiritual significance for the Mizo people, who inhabit both sides of the nearby Myanmar–India border. Rih Lake…
Chin Antiques & Cultural Exhibition Centre
Chin State
Trained lawyer and maths teacher Robert Om Kee, son of Vakok vilage chief, has dedicated himself to this fascinating and tiny house museum. He'll quickly…
Chin State
This rather strange, impeccably tidy village is an oddity in that it follows its own religion despite its proximity to heavily Christian Tiddim. In fact,…
Chin State
Kennedy Peak stands 8868ft high, making it Chin State's second-highest mountain. The site of a battle between the British and Japanese in WWII, the peak…
Chin State
With its fine stone steeple and red roof, this is the most distinctive and historic of Hakha's many churches. Funded by American missionaries, it dates…
Chin State
This temple with a golden zedi (stupa) and a sitting, white-faced Buddha surrounded by five disciples looms over Falam from almost the highest point above…
Former District Commissioner's House
Chin State
Back when the Chin Hills were part of British Burma, they were administered from this red-brick house, the former home of the district commissioner. The…