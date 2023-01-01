This rather strange, impeccably tidy village is an oddity in that it follows its own religion despite its proximity to heavily Christian Tiddim. In fact, all its inhabitants – about 60 families (some of whom wear traditional Chin clothing) – adhere to a faith that's overseen by the village spiritual leader. It's about 2 miles northeast of Tiddim. Follow the main road almost to the end of town, turn right and head downhill – locals will point the way.

A bird's-eye view of Siang Sawn would reveal that it was intentionally laid out in the shape of a pair of human eyes and accompanying nervous system. The religion's founder Pau Cin Hau is considered a prophet who saw heaven (there are 30 steps or stages to get to this point) and his teachings are collected in a book, essentially about how to live.

Inhabitants of Siang Sawn welcome visitors and if travelling with an English-speaking guide it's worth a visit. You'll be taken to a model traditional home and shown how people lived several generations ago, see the building that functions as a prayer hall (Monday to Saturday at 7pm, Sunday at 6am and 3pm) and meeting room, and a tiny 'museum' with three displays showing how the dress and tools of the people have evolved.

Otherwise, the village has a fairly comprehensive booklet in English available that chronicles the history of the religion and village.

A fairly modern-looking clock tower chimes every hour.