Hindu & Buddhist Temple

Chin State

Built in 1908, this temple is noteworthy for the strange teak pillar with 1000 small sitting Buddha images carved by a well-known monk.

  • Main road in Siang Sawn Village

    Siang Sawn

    28.66 MILES

    This rather strange, impeccably tidy village is an oddity in that it follows its own religion despite its proximity to heavily Christian Tiddim. In fact,…

  • Kennedy Peak

    Kennedy Peak

    21.04 MILES

    Kennedy Peak stands 8868ft high, making it Chin State's second-highest mountain. The site of a battle between the British and Japanese in WWII, the peak…

