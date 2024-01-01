Built in 1908, this temple is noteworthy for the strange teak pillar with 1000 small sitting Buddha images carved by a well-known monk.
Hindu & Buddhist Temple
Chin State
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.66 MILES
This rather strange, impeccably tidy village is an oddity in that it follows its own religion despite its proximity to heavily Christian Tiddim. In fact,…
21.04 MILES
Kennedy Peak stands 8868ft high, making it Chin State's second-highest mountain. The site of a battle between the British and Japanese in WWII, the peak…
Nearby Chin State attractions
21.04 MILES
Kennedy Peak stands 8868ft high, making it Chin State's second-highest mountain. The site of a battle between the British and Japanese in WWII, the peak…
28.66 MILES
This rather strange, impeccably tidy village is an oddity in that it follows its own religion despite its proximity to heavily Christian Tiddim. In fact,…