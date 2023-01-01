Kennedy Peak stands 8868ft high, making it Chin State's second-highest mountain. The site of a battle between the British and Japanese in WWII, the peak is as yet untouched by tourism, so there are no known hiking routes to its summit. Instead, a rough road leads to the summit from Sozang village, about 15 miles from Tiddim on the road back to Kalaymyo, which hugs the base of the mountain.

The hike up is an easy couple of hours and the views are great along the way (except during the rainy season when it's completely obscured in clouds and fog), but unfortunately there's a TV tower at the top.