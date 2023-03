With its fine stone steeple and red roof, this is the most distinctive and historic of Hakha's many churches. Funded by American missionaries, it dates back to 1908, but was extensively rebuilt in the early 1960s. It's about 400yd downhill from the football stadium.

In the nearby compound of the Hakha Baptist Association is a grey 1907 bungalow that houses a small and fairly dismal Missionaries Museum.