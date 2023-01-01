Chin Antiques & Cultural Exhibition Centre

Trained lawyer and maths teacher Robert Om Kee, son of Vakok vilage chief, has dedicated himself to this fascinating and tiny house museum. He'll quickly run through the diverse array of artefacts: animal skulls, enormous plug earrings, bamboo string instruments, jewellery, homemade guns, fossilised elephant teeth and clay, stone, silver and bronze objects that are more than 1000 years old. Donations appreciated. Robert hopes to expand the space into a more conventional museum, with exhibits and descriptions in English.