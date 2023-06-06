Dadès Valley

Overview

Nomad crossings, rose valleys and two-tone kasbahs: even on paper, the Dadès Valley stretches the imagination. From the daunting High Atlas to the north to the rugged Jebel Saghro range south, the valley is dotted with oases and mudbrick palaces that give the region its fairy-tale nickname – Valley of a Thousand Kasbahs. Some of the best views are only glimpsed when travelling on foot, along hidden livestock tracks between the Dadès and Todra Gorges and nomad routes across the Saghro.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Musée des Sources de Lalla Mimouna

    Musée des Sources de Lalla Mimouna

    Dadès Valley

    This indoor/outdoor private museum is the passion project of Tinejdad native Zaid Abbou, built around the fizzing, magnesium-rich springs of Lalla Mimouna…

  • Musée de Oasis

    Musée de Oasis

    Dadès Valley

    Inside the Ksar El Khorbat, this award-winning museum traces tribal migrations through 22 rooms of carefully curated artefacts of seminomadic life:…

  • Palmeraie

    Palmeraie

    Skoura

    Skoura’s beautiful Unesco-protected palmeraie (palm grove) has been dubbed ‘Oasis of 1000 Palms’. Under the green canopy, a 15-mile patchwork of plots are…

  • Kasbah Amridil

    Kasbah Amridil

    Skoura

    One of Morocco’s grandest kasbahs, this 17th-century marvel once appeared on the Dh50 note. Signposted just a few hundred metres from the main road, this…

  • Ksar El Khorbat

    Ksar El Khorbat

    Dadès Valley

    This spectacular example of a mid-19th-century fortified village was crumbling to dust when it underwent a major restoration using traditional techniques…

  • Ksar Ait Goulmima

    Ksar Ait Goulmima

    Dadès Valley

    The labyrinthine Ksar Ait Goulmima is a walled village on the southeast end of Goulmima’s oasis that’s home to several hundred people. A local will offer…

  • Tamellalt Valley

    Tamellalt Valley

    Dadès Gorge

    Eighteen kilometres from Boumalne you'll find these extraordinary red rock formations that look like wax, melting right into the green carpet of the…

  • Musée Memoire de Ouarzazate

    Musée Memoire de Ouarzazate

    Skoura

    This kasbah-turned-museum showcases the history and traditions of Southern Morocco's Imazighen (Berbers). Anthropologist Abdelmoula El Moudahab will…

