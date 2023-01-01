Skoura’s beautiful Unesco-protected palmeraie (palm grove) has been dubbed ‘Oasis of 1000 Palms’. Under the green canopy, a 15-mile patchwork of plots are watered by an ingenious, centuries-old khettara (underground irrigation system) of canals, levers and locks. More than 100 bird species flourish here, as well as more than 20 date varieties. Overnight in a pisé (rammed-earth) guesthouse and explore the palmeraie on foot or bicycle. A guide will help make the most of your explorations, and stop you getting lost.