This small cinema museum is housed in a former studio and exhibits a collection of old film sets, props and cinematic equipment, which visitors are mostly encouraged to touch, play and pose with. Located opposite the Taourirt Kasbah, it is a convenient alternative if you can't get to the larger studios out of town.
Musée de Cinema
Ouarzazate
