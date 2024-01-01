Musée de Cinema

Ouarzazate

This small cinema museum is housed in a former studio and exhibits a collection of old film sets, props and cinematic equipment, which visitors are mostly encouraged to touch, play and pose with. Located opposite the Taourirt Kasbah, it is a convenient alternative if you can't get to the larger studios out of town.

