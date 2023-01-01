Taourirt Kasbah

Unlike other Glaoui-era kasbahs, Taourirt escaped ruin by moonlighting as a Hollywood backdrop (Sheltering Sky, Gladiator, Prince of Persia) and attracting the attention of Unesco, which has carefully restored small sections of the inner sanctum. Follow the maze of stairwells to the top floor, where you’ll find a prayer room through keyhole archways, traces of stucco and an original tataoui (woven reed) ceiling.

Afterwards, wander through the old village beyond the kasbah walls, and you might also find deals on local crafts in backstreet shops.