This kasbah-turned-museum showcases the history and traditions of Southern Morocco's Imazighen (Berbers). Anthropologist Abdelmoula El Moudahab will explain the exhibits, including a marriage document written in saffron, an assortment of primitive but effective door locks and drawings revealing how a kasbah is put together, as well as sharing the region's fascinating folklore. It doubles as a performance space, so check for events.