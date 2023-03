The 170-year-old kasbah that once belonged to the qaid (local chief) of Agdz is still run by his descendants. Stop at the reception of Casbah Caïd Ali next door for admission to the mud-brick structure, and explore a maze of rooms spread over three storeys. The play of light and shade in the ancient kasbah could keep photographers entertained for hours, but best of all are the rooftop views over the neighbouring oasis.