Kasbah Amridil

One of Morocco’s grandest kasbahs, this 17th-century marvel once appeared on the Dh50 note. Signposted just a few hundred metres from the main road, this living museum showcases traditional kasbah life over the centuries, with hand-carved door locks, an olive oil press, still-functioning bread ovens and stalls where animals were once kept. The kasbah has been split into two, each with its own entrance – the part on the right has retained a more authentic feel and has the higher terrace.

The part on the left has been restored and altered to feature a garden in the middle, a design not native to the region but imported from Marrakesh.