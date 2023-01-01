Tifoultoute Kasbah

Built in the 17th century and extended by the Glaoui clan in the 18th, this commanding hilltop kasbah has now been converted into a privately owned restaurant (open to diners till midnight), with tables scattered throughout the building. Though only the smaller 18th-century extension is open to visitors (the rest left to slowly return to the sands), several magnificently tiled rooms inside make it worth the trip.

Bus 4 (Dh4) runs here from past the Ouarzazate souq and bus station, ending directly in front of the kasbah. From here it's a 4km walk to Atlas Studios, an easy option to combine visits to the two if it isn't too hot out.