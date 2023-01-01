Atlas Film Corporation Studios

The first ‘Ouarzawood’ studio, established by Mohammed Belghimi in 1983, displays sets and props from movies filmed here, including Jewel of the Nile, Kingdom of Heaven and Kundun. Guided tours run every 20 to 40 minutes and take you through some of the stages, sets and workshops incorporated in the 11 hectare site, although you're also welcome to wander around on your own.

The studio is 5km west of town on the Marrakesh road and easily accessible on the green city buses 1 and 2 (Dh4) that run along Ave Mohammed V. A further half hour walk into the desert is what appears to be a complete fortress town – this is the Kingdom of Heaven set (combined entry with the studios Dh110).