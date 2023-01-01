Ksar El Khorbat

This spectacular example of a mid-19th-century fortified village was crumbling to dust when it underwent a major restoration using traditional techniques and materials, as well as adding a few contemporary comforts. Today, around half of the dwellings are still inhabited, while others have been turned into a 22-room museum, a guesthouse, a restaurant and a women’s craft workshop. The aim is to preserve the history and culture of the ksar (fortified village) through sustainable tourism while benefiting the whole community.