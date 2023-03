Take a bike (hire one for Dh80) and tour the Ferkla palmeraie (palm grove) with a local guide (Dh200) from El Khorbat. You'll explore the Ksar Asrir, once the economic hub of the oasis, with a substantial mellah (Jewish quarter) and a mosque dating back to the Almoravids. You'll stop off at a Sufi shrine with an unusual earthen minaret and learn about the khetteras, underground water channels that fed the oasis.