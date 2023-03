Eighteen kilometres from Boumalne you'll find these extraordinary red rock formations that look like wax, melting right into the green carpet of the palmeraie (palm grove) below Aït Arbi. They’re known locally as Les Doigts de Singes (Monkey’s Fingers) given their bizarre wind-worn shapes. A little further on is the more colourfully named ‘Valley of Human Bodies’, where famished travellers are said to have died of hunger and been turned to stone.