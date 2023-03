Those art-deco tourism posters you’ll see all over Morocco showing a red-and-white kasbah in a rocky oasis aren’t exaggerating: just 6.5km into the gorge, the old Glaoui kasbah of Aït Youl is set against a lush backdrop of almond and fig trees. A local kid will offer to show you around for a small tip (Dh20). A couple of kilometres past Aït Youl, the road crosses a river valley that offers a sneaky back way to Kalaat M'Gouna on foot.