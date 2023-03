The labyrinthine Ksar Ait Goulmima is a walled village on the southeast end of Goulmima’s oasis that’s home to several hundred people. A local will offer to lead you through the palmeraie (palm grove) and ksar (fortified village) to the 500-year-old mosque and historic mellah (Jewish quarter) for a small tip (around Dh50). To get there, head through downtown Goulmima and turn right at the Errachidia roundabout; the ksar is signposted straight on.