Pulau Langkawi

wooden pathway

Getty Images

Overview

Dominating an archipelago of more than 100 islands and islets, Pulau Langkawi is synonymous with sandy shores, jungle-cloaked valleys and bargain shopping. Blonde beaches are the biggest draw, but this 478.5-sq-km island has been duty free since 1987, making low-cost kitchenware a close second.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Aerial view of Seven Wells waterfall.

    Telaga Tujuh

    Pulau Langkawi

    The series of freshwater rock pools at Telaga Tujuh, located at the top of a waterfall inland from Pantai Kok, makes a refreshing alternative to splashing…

  • Kilim Karst Geoforest Park

    Kilim Karst Geoforest Park

    Pulau Langkawi

    The jetty near Tanjung Rhu is the main departure point for boat trips into the extensive mangrove forests with stunning limestone formations that edge…

  • Panorama Langkawi

    Panorama Langkawi

    Pulau Langkawi

    The highlight of this family-friendly amusement park is SkyCab, a cable car that whisks visitors to the top of Gunung Machinchang (713m). For an extra RM6…

  • Kota Mahsuri

    Kota Mahsuri

    Pulau Langkawi

    The story of Mahsuri, a Malay princess who was unjustly accused of adultery and put a curse on Langkawi in revenge, is commemorated at this historical…

  • Pantai Pasir Tengkorak

    Pantai Pasir Tengkorak

    Pulau Langkawi

    This beautiful, secluded public beach, with its soft white sand, clear water, shady trees and jungle backdrop, is popular with locals on weekends; during…

  • Pantai Cenang

    Pantai Cenang

    Pulau Langkawi

    The busiest and most developed beach is the 2km-long strip of sand at Pantai Cenang. The beach is gorgeous: white sand, teal water and green palms. There…

  • Galeria Perdana

    Galeria Perdana

    Pulau Langkawi

    Established by prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was born in Kedah and is credited with transforming the fortunes of Langkawi by granting it duty…

  • Tanjung Rhu

    Tanjung Rhu

    Pulau Langkawi

    On the north coast, Tanjung Rhu is one of Langkawi’s wider and better beaches, fronted by magnificent limestone stacks that bend the ocean into a pleasant…

