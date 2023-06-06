Izu Peninsula

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Blue clear water cove

Getty Images/Flickr RF

Overview

The Izu Peninsula (伊豆半島, Izu-hantō), about 100km southwest of Tokyo in Shizuoka Prefecture, is where the famed Kurofune (Black Ships) of US Commodore Perry dropped anchor in 1854. Contemporary Izu has a cool surfer vibe, lush greenery, rugged coastlines and abundant onsen. Weekends and holidays see crowds descend on the east coast, particularly in summer. It's generally quieter on the west coast, which lacks a railway but has, weather permitting, Mt Fuji views over Suruga-wan (Suruga Bay).

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • SHIMODA, JAPAN - DECEMBER 14: Trainee geisha women, known as 'maiko', walk beside a canal on Perry Road, on December 14, 2011 in Shimoda, Japan. Shimoda, a Japanese fishing town, advertised for three women to train as geisha after their numbers fell dramatically. Once qualified in March 2012, they will work in an initiative to revive the geisha culture and rejuvenate the local tourism industry. (Photo by Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert/Getty Images)

    Perry Road

    Izu Peninsula

    It takes less than 10 minutes to walk end-to-end of this quaint cobbled street shadowing a narrow stream leading to Ryōsen-ji temple. However, the…

  • Jōgasaki-kaigan

    Jōgasaki-kaigan

    Izu Peninsula

    A cliffside hiking trail winds over volcanic rock and through pine forest along the gorgeous Jōgasaki coast south of Itō. Most visitors head to Kadowaki…

  • Coeda House

    Coeda House

    Izu Peninsula

    Resembling a parasol of cyprus and glass perched on a cliff above the ocean, this remarkable cafe space is the work of superstar architect Kengo Kuma …

  • Shuzen-ji

    Shuzen-ji

    Izu Peninsula

    In the middle of the village is its namesake temple, said to have been founded over 1200 years ago by Kōbō Daishi, the priest credited with spreading…

  • Ryōsen-ji & Chōraku-ji

    Ryōsen-ji & Chōraku-ji

    Izu Peninsula

    A 15-minute walk south of Shimoda Station is Ryōsen-ji, site of the treaty that opened Shimoda, signed by Commodore Perry and representatives of the…

  • Tōkaikan

    Tōkaikan

    Izu Peninsula

    This grand inn (c 1928) is now a national monument for its fine woodwork. Each of its three storeys was designed by a different master carpenter;…

  • MOA Museum of Art

    MOA Museum of Art

    Izu Peninsula

    A small but refined collection of Japanese and Chinese pottery, paintings and Buddhist treasures spanning a millenia awaits at this museum, built…

  • Museum of the Black Ship

    Museum of the Black Ship

    Izu Peninsula

    This small museum displays artefacts and artwork relating to the reception of Commodore Matthew Perry and his gunboats, dubbed 'Black Ships' by locals…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Izu Peninsula

Filter by interest:

Family Travel

Japanese zoo employs stuffed animals to help with social distancing

May 27, 2020 • 1 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Izu Peninsula with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.