ullstein bild via Getty Images
Combining fresh sea air and dashing good looks, Qīngdǎo (青岛) – the name means 'Green Island' – is a rare modern city that has managed to preserve some of its past while angling a dazzling modern face to the future. Its blend of concession-era and modern architecture puts China’s standard white-tile and blue-glass developments to shame. The winding cobbled streets, colonial German architecture and red-capped hillside villas are captivating and there's so much to enjoy in the city’s diverse food scene, headlined by the ubiquitous home town beer Tsingtao. Meanwhile, the seaside aspect keeps the town cooler than the inland swelter zones during summer, and slightly warmer in winter.
Qingdao
For a self-serving introduction to China’s iconic beer, head to the original and still-operating brewery. On view are old photos, preserved brewery…
Qingdao
Up a hill off Zhongshan Lu looms this grand Gothic- and Roman-style edifice. Completed in 1934, the church spires were supposed to be clock towers, but…
Qingdao
Within central Qingdao, Zhongshan Park is a vast 69 hectares of lakes, gardens and walking paths; it's an amusement park for kids and also the venue of…
Qingdao
This museum is one of Qingdao’s best examples of concession-era architecture – the former German governor’s residence constructed in the style of a German…
Qingdao
For wide-open spaces of sand, sea and sky, there’s Golden Sand Beach on the western peninsula of Huangdao district (团岛区, Huángdǎo Qū). An undersea tunnel…
Qingdao
This small restored temple dedicated to Tiānhòu (天后), the patron of seafarers, has stood by the shore since 1467. The main hall contains a colourful…
Qingdao
This granite and marble villa built in 1930 was first the home of a Russian aristocrat, and later the German governor’s hunting lodge. It is also known as…
Qingdao
This is the closest beach to the Old Town, and a great spot come early evening, when the buildings around the bay are illuminated. No 6 Bathing Beach is a…
