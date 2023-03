For wide-open spaces of sand, sea and sky, there’s Golden Sand Beach on the western peninsula of Huangdao district (团岛区, Huángdǎo Qū). An undersea tunnel linking Huangdao and the district of Shinan (市南, Shìnán) puts it within easy reach of Old Town. Take tunnel bus 7 (隧道7; ¥2, 30 minutes) from Jiaozhou Lu or the train station and get off at the second stop after the tunnel; from here, walk back, then turn right. A taxi costs around ¥70 including toll.