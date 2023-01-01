Tsingtao Beer Museum

For a self-serving introduction to China’s iconic beer, head to the original and still-operating brewery. On view are old photos, preserved brewery equipment and statistics, and there are also a few fascinating glimpses of the modern factory line. The aroma of hops is everywhere. And you get to sample brews along the way (how much depends on which ticket you buy).

If you want to keep drinking, Tsingtao IPA and yuan jiang are both on tap in 1903 Cafe (8am to 6pm), the brewery's own little pub, located by the ticket office.

To get here, take bus 2 or 205 from Zhongshan Lu and get off at Tai Dong bus stop. Tai Dong will have its own metro station soon too.