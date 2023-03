You can ascend this scenic area by foot or cable car past wind- and water-carved granite. There’s a 30m scramble in total darkness up a crevice to the top of Looking for Heaven Cave (觅天洞, Mìtiān Dòng) and then upwards still for bright views to the sea. The hike up takes about three hours. Your ticket includes entrance to three areas of the park (Yangkou, Taiqing and Huayan) and is good for two days.