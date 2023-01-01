Beijiushui Scenic Area

This canyon area at the north end of Lao Shan is mostly flat and takes a couple of hours to traverse. The path winds alongside and across clear, blue streams before reaching Chaoyin Waterfall. The ticket office outside the metro station is 8km from the trailhead. There's a shuttle bus (¥30 return) to the trailhead, but it's much cheaper to take local bus 639 (¥1 one way) from opposite the metro station. You can buy your park entrance ticket when you get off the bus.