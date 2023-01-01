Taiqing Palace

Accessible from either the Dahedong entrance or the Yangkou entrance, Lao Shan’s oldest and grandest temple was established by the first Song emperor around AD 960 to perform Taoist rites to protect the souls of the dead. Taoist devotees in blue and white still live here, and many credit their good health to drinking from the Spring of the Immortals (神水泉, Shénshuǐ Quán), which feeds into the grounds. The massive ancient gingko, cedar and cypress trees also apparently benefit your health.